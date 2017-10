Oct 25 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc -​

* Reports third quarter 2017 results

* Syncrude achieved ‍production of 159,100 barrels per day (bbls/d) in q3

* Q3 FFO per share C$1.49

* Says Suncor recorded q3 2017 operating earnings of C$0.52 per common share​

* Qtrly ‍total upstream production of 739,900 boe/d in q3 of 2017, compared to 728,100 boe/d in prior year quarter​