BRIEF-Suncor Energy Says Q4 2017 Oil Sands Operations Produced About 447,000 Barrels Per Day

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc:

* SUNCOR ENERGY INC - UPSTREAM PRODUCTION OF 736,000 BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT PER DAY (BOE/D) IN Q4, WHICH IS IN LINE WITH RECORD PRODUCTION FROM Q3

* SUNCOR ENERGY INC - Q4 2017 OIL SANDS OPERATIONS PRODUCED APPROXIMATELY 447,000 BARRELS PER DAY

* SUNCOR ENERGY INC - ALSO ANNOUNCED FORT HILLS PARTNERS HAVE RESOLVED PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED COMMERCIAL DISPUTE & REACHED AGREEMENT

* SUNCOR ENERGY - UNDER TERMS OF FORT HILLS AGREEMENT, CO‘S SHARE OF FORT HILLS PROJECT INCREASED TO 53.06% AND TECK‘S SHARE INCREASED TO 20.89%

* SUNCOR ENERGY - CO, TECK HAVE FUNDED AN INCREASED SHARE OF FORT HILLS PROJECT CAPITAL, IN AMOUNTS OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MILLION & $120 MILLION RESPECTIVELY

* SUNCOR ENERGY - UNDER AGREEMENT SUNCOR & TECK RESOURCES HAVE EACH ACQUIRED ADDITIONAL WORKING INTEREST IN FORT HILLS PROJECT FROM TOTAL E&P CANADA