Feb 15 (Reuters) - Suncorp Group Ltd:

* HY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES $7.84 BILLION, DOWN 9.2 PERCENT

* INTERIM DIVIDEND 33 CENTS CENTS PER SHARE

* HY ‍NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE DOWN 15.83 PERCENT TO $452​ MILLION

* HY CASH EARNINGS $‍472​ MILLION VERSUS $584 MILLION

* ‍NPAT IS EXPECTED TO BE HIGHER FOR SIX MONTHS ENDING 30 JUNE 2018 COMPARED TO PCP​

* ‍EXPECTS TO MAINTAIN A DIVIDEND PAYOUT RATIO OF 60% - 80% OF CASH EARNINGS​