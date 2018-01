Jan 3 (Reuters) - Sundy Land Investment Co Ltd:

* SAYS UNIT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT ON FOOD SAFETY RELATED PROJECTS IN ZHEJIANG PROVINCE WITH INVESTMENT OF ABOUT 10 BILLION YUAN ($1.54 billion) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lPKs3F Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5000 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)