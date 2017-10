Oct 25 (Reuters) - Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Sunesis announces pricing of $20 million offering of securities

* Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc - pricing of underwritten public offerings of 7.5 million shares and accompanying warrants to purchase 3.8 million shares​

* Sunesis Pharmaceuticals- ‍also priced 2,500 shares of non-voting series D convertible preferred stock, accompanying warrants to purchase 1.3 million shares​