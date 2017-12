Dec 4 (Reuters) - Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* SUNESIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - DANIEL SWISHER RESIGNS AS CEO EFFECTIVE END OF 2017

* SUNESIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - SWISHER TO REMAIN WITH SUNESIS AS A STRATEGIC ADVISOR

* SUNESIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - BOARD MEMBER DAYTON MISFELDT APPOINTED INTERIM CEO EFFECTIVE JANUARY 2018