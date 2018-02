Feb 23 (Reuters) - Sunfonda Group Holdings Ltd:

* SUNFONDA GROUP HOLDINGS SEES RISE IN‍ FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE OF NOT LESS THAN 280%

* SUNFONDA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD SEES ‍A SUBSTANTIAL INCREASE IN GROUP‘S CONSOLIDATED PROFIT FOR YEAR​

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO IMPROVEMENT OF GROUP‘S OPERATIONAL AND MANAGEMENT EFFICIENCY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: