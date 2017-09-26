BRIEF-Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust announces acquisition of Fung Shun Commercial Building

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust

* Transaction in relation to acquisition of Fung Shun Commercial Building

* Entered into sale and purchase agreement with chong hing bank limited as vendor

* Sunlight reit entered into sale and purchase agreement with chong hing bank ltd

* Deal for consideration of HK$658 million

* Upon completion vendor shall lease back entire subject property

* Upon completion vendor shall lease back entire subject property

* Acquisition not expected to have material adverse impact on co's financial position compared to that at 30 June 2017