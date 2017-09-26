FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust announces acquisition of Fung Shun Commercial Building
Sections
Featured
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Islamic State Raqqa defeat may herald wider struggle for U.S.
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic State Raqqa defeat may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
Editor's Picks
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 26, 2017 / 2:31 PM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust announces acquisition of Fung Shun Commercial Building

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust

* Transaction in relation to acquisition of Fung Shun Commercial Building

* Entered into sale and purchase agreement with chong hing bank limited as vendor

* Sunlight reit entered into sale and purchase agreement with chong hing bank ltd

* Deal for consideration of HK$658 million

* Upon completion vendor shall lease back entire subject property

* Acquisition not expected to have material adverse impact on co’s financial position compared to that at 30 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.