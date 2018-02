Feb 12 (Reuters) - Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust :

* ‍HY NET PROPERTY INCOME HK$310.2 MILLION VERSUS HK$299.2​ MILLION

* HY REVENUE HK$399.3 MILLION, UP 4.1 PERCENT

* ‍DECLARES AN INTERIM DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT OF HK 12.6 CENTS

* HY PROFIT AFTER TAXATION HK$935.1 MLN VS HK$278.9 MLN​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: