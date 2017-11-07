FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sunocoannounces reports Q3 earnings per share $1.08
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Peak oil? Majors aren't buying into the threat from renewables
Energy
Peak oil? Majors aren't buying into the threat from renewables
North Korean diplomat's alcohol stash raises bootlegging doubts
Pakistan
North Korean diplomat's alcohol stash raises bootlegging doubts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 7, 2017 / 9:58 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

BRIEF-Sunocoannounces reports Q3 earnings per share $1.08

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Sunoco Lp

* Sunoco Lp announces third quarter financial and operating results

* Q3 revenue rose 17.9 percent to $2.6 billion

* Q3 revenue view $3.33 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $1.08

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sunoco Lp - qtrly ‍same-store merchandise sales decreased by 0.1 percent​

* Sunoco Lp - excluding acquisitions, sun expects to spend about$150 million on growth capital and about $70 million on maintenance capital for FY 2017

* Sunoco Lp - ‍same store gallons decreased by 2 percent during q3, reflecting weakness across the east coast​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.