November 8, 2017 / 1:10 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Sunopta Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Sunopta Inc

* Sunopta announces third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.02

* Q3 loss per share $0.09 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $320.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $335.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sunopta inc - ‍derek briffett has been appointed to company’s board of directors, increasing size of board to nine directors​

* Sunopta - ‍announcement of exit from nutrition bar product lines and operations in carson city, nv, targeting substantial completion by end of q4 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
