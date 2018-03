March 6 (Reuters) - Sunrun Inc:

* SUNRUN REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.54

* QTRLY TOTAL DEPLOYMENTS OF 85 MW, AN INCREASE OF 10% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* IN Q4 OF 2017, MW BOOKED WERE 83 MW, AN INCREASE OF 15%

* QTRLY NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO STOCKHOLDERS BENEFITED FROM ONE-TIME TAX ITEM OF ABOUT $31.9 MILLION RELATED TO RECENT U.S. TAX CODE CHANGES

* “FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018, WE EXPECT DEPLOYMENTS TO GROW 15% YEAR-OVER-YEAR”

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $135.9 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: