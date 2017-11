Nov 27 (Reuters) - Sunshine Agri Tech Inc:

* SUNSHINE AGRI-TECH INC. ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* SUNSHINE AGRI TECH INC - ‍ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF JIN KUANG AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER​

* SUNSHINE AGRI TECH INC - ‍COMPANY IS ALSO PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE APPOINTMENT OF YING XU AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER​