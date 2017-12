BRIEF-Sunstone and Ecco sells 5 mln shares in Boozt at 68 SEK/share

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Boozt AB:‍​

* ‍SUNSTONE TECHNOLOGY VENTURES FUND II K/S (“SUNSTONE”) AND ECCO HOLDING A/S (“ECCO”) (TOGETHER “ SELLERS”) HAVE SOLD 5,000,000 SHARES IN BOOZT AB (PUBL) (“BOOZT”)​

* SHARES SOLDTHROUGH AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING PROCESS TO SWEDISH AND INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS AT A PRICE OF SEK 68 PER SHARE

* BOOZT CLOSED AT 70.50 SEK/SHARE ON THURSDAY

* FOLLOWING THE PLACING, THE SELLERS WILL OWN THE FOLLOWING NUMBER OF SHARES, CORRESPONDING TO THE FOLLOWING % OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTES IN BOOZT: * SUNSTONE: 3,709,567 SHARES, 6.58% OF THE SHARES AND VOTES * ECCO: 858,407 SHARES, 1.52% OF THE SHARES AND VOTES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)