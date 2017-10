Sept 21 (Reuters) - Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc

* Sunstone Hotel Investors provides update on impact from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma

* Sunstone Hotel Investors- ‍175-room Oceans Edge Hotel & Marina in Key West closed on Sept 7

* Sunstone Hotel Investors-cost of required restoration work at Oceans Edge Hotel & Marina may/may not exceed related property insurance deductible amount​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: