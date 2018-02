BRIEF-Sunstone Hotel Investors Reports Q4 Adj FFO Per Share $0.28

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc:

* SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS REPORTS RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017

* Q4 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $0.28

* ‍24 HOTEL COMPARABLE PORTFOLIO REVPAR INCREASED 4.3% TO $167.53 FOR Q4​

* ‍ADJUSTED FFO ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE DECREASED 3.4% TO $0.28 FOR Q4​

* SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS - CO EXPECTS NEGATIVE IMPACT OF ITS 2018 CAPITAL INVESTMENT PROJECTS TO RESULT IN ABOUT 80 BASIS POINTS LESS ANNUAL REVPAR GROWTH​

* SEES ‍ADJUSTED FFO ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE $0.18 TO $0.20​ FOR Q1 2018

* SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS - CO EXPECTS NEGATIVE IMPACT OF ITS 2018 CAPITAL INVESTMENT PROJECTS TO RESULT IN ABOUT $6 MILLION TO $8 MILLION LESS ADJUSTED EBITDA​

* SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS - ‍CO‘S 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY ACCELERATION IN BUSINESS TRAVEL RESULTING FROM RECENT FEDERAL TAX CUTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.08, REVENUE VIEW $284.6 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S