Nov 2 (Reuters) - Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd

* Says its unit Suntory Beverage & Food Asia Pte. Ltd. will acquire 51 percent stake in International Refreshment (Thailand) Co., Ltd. for about 33 billion yen, from Pepsi-Cola (Thai) Trading Co., Ltd., effective March 2018

