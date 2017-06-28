FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Suntrust to increase quarterly common stock dividend, share repurchase program
June 28, 2017 / 9:06 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Suntrust to increase quarterly common stock dividend, share repurchase program

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Suntrust Banks Inc:

* Suntrust to increase quarterly common stock dividend and share repurchase program

* Increases quarterly dividend by 54 percent to $0.40per share

* Suntrust Banks Inc - authorization to repurchase $1.32 billion of outstanding common stock

* Suntrust Banks Inc - capital actions includes a 54% increase in quarterly common stock dividend from $0.26 per share

* Suntrust Banks Inc - authorization to repurchase $1.32 billion of outstanding common stock between july 1, 2017 and june 30, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

