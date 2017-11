Nov 13 (Reuters) - Sunwah International Ltd-

* Sunwah International reports Q1 fiscal 2018 results

* Sunwah International Ltd - ‍year-over-year increase in qtrly total revenues to $5.7 million from $4.3 million​

* Sunwah International Ltd - ‍qtrly net profit attributable to owners of company of $0.3 million versus net profit of $22,000​ year ago