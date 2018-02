Feb 13 (Reuters) - Sunwah Kingsway Capital Holdings Ltd :

* HY REVENUE HK$75.9 MILLION VERSUS HK$52.7 MILLION

* HY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$12.6 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF HK$15.6 MILLION ‍​

* ‍DIRECTORS DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 0.2 HK CENT PER SHARE​