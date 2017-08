July 13 (Reuters) - Sunway Bhd:

* Announces sale & purchase agreement between Sunway Innopark Sdn and vendors for acquisition of a freehold land

* Deal for total purchase consideration of 165 million rgt

* Proposed land acquisition is not expected to have any immediate material effect on EPS of Sunway for financial year ending 31 Dec 2017