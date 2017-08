Aug 10 (Reuters) - Sunway Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Qtrly net profit 218.8 million rgt

* Qtrly revenue 132.5 million rgt

* Year ago qtrly revenue 123.6 million rgt, net profit 122.9 million rgt

* Proposes an interim income distribution of 2.27 sen per unit Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2usi51X] Further company coverage: