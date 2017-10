Oct 24 (Reuters) - Sunway Bhd

* Unit to buy 50,000 ordinary shares held by employees provident fund board in Sunway South Quay Sdn Bhd for 136.6 million RGT‍​

* Proposed acquisition is not expected to have any immediate material effect on EPS for FY ending 31 Dec 2017

* Unit to repay, on behalf of Sunway South Quay, 73.4 million RGT towards settlement of Musyarakah Capital invested by EPF in SSQ Source text :(bit.ly/2xjwLxI) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)