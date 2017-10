Aug 10 (Reuters) - Sunwood Corp

* Says it acquires Tokyo-based real estate property at an undisclosed price

* Says it takes out loan of 1.95 billion yen from The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd to fund acquisition, on Aug. 10

* Says interest rate of 0.63 percent per year and maturity on Aug. 10, 2020

