BRIEF-Sunworks Provides Update On 2017 Full Year Results And Expectations For 2018

March 8 (Reuters) - Sunworks Inc:

* SUNWORKS PROVIDES UPDATE ON 2017 FULL YEAR RESULTS AND EXPECTATIONS FOR 2018

* SUNWORKS INC - ‍REVENUE FOR Q4 OF 2017 IS EXPECTED TO BE SLIGHTLY HIGHER THAN $18.4 MILLION RECORDED IN PRIOR YEAR Q4​

* SUNWORKS INC - ‍FULL YEAR 2017 REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO DECLINE APPROXIMATELY 10% FROM PRIOR YEAR $86.4 MILLION​

* SUNWORKS INC - ‍NEW PROJECTS BOOKED IN Q1 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO EXCEED $30 MILLION​

* SUNWORKS INC - ‍COMPANY EXPECTS FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE TO INCREASE IN RANGE OF 10 PERCENT TO 20 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: