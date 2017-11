Nov 14 (Reuters) - Sunworks Inc

* Sunworks reports third quarter revenue of $18.8 million and net loss per share of ($0.09)

* Q3 loss per share $0.09

* Q3 revenue rose 7.1 percent to $18.8 million

* Q3 revenue view $24 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says ‍record backlog at September 30, 2017 of $63.8 million​