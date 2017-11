BRIEF-Suomen Hoivatilat 9 month operational profit at EUR 3.6 mln

Nov 8 (Reuters) - SUOMEN HOIVATILAT OYJ:

* REG-SUOMEN HOIVATILAT OYJ: BUSINESS REVIEW FOR JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2017 (UNAUDITED) GROWTH CONTINUES, GUIDANCE UPDATED

* ‍EXPECTS ITS TOTAL REVENUE TO REACH AT LEAST 12 MILLION EUROS IN 2017.​

* ‍2017 OPERATIONAL RESULT IS ESTIMATED TO BE FIVE MILLION EUROS (PREVIOUSLY 4.5 MILLION)​

* 9 MONTH REVENUE EUR ‍8.6​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 9 MONTH 2017 OPERATIONAL PROFIT EUR ‍3.6​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.0 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)