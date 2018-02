BRIEF-Suomen Hoivatilat H2 Operating Profit EUR 3.3 Million

Feb 13 (Reuters) - SUOMEN HOIVATILAT OYJ:

* H2 REVENUE EUR 7.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H2 OPERATING PROFIT EUR 3.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* COMPANY EXPECTS ITS TOTAL REVENUE TO REACH AT LEAST EUR 17.5 MILLION IN 2018

* 2018 OPERATING PROFIT IS EXPECTED TO AMOUNT TO APPROXIMATELY 40 PER CENT OF REVENUE

* HOIVATILAT EXPECTS AN ANNUAL REVENUE GROWTH OF AT LEAST 40% IN 2018 AND AT LEAST 30% IN 2019-2020

* BOARD PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.13 PER SHARE IS PAID FOR 2017