Dec 13 (Reuters) - Suomen Hoivatilat Oyj:

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HAS SET NEW TARGETS FOR STRATEGIC PERIOD 2018-2020

* ‍SEES 2018-2020 OPERATING RESULT AT 40 PER CENT OF REVENUE, ON AVERAGE​

* REVENUE GROWTH OF AT LEAST 40 PER CENT IN 2018 AND AT LEAST 30 PER CENT IN 2019-2020

* EQUITY RATIO AT LEAST 35 PER CENT ON AVERAGE

‍DIVIDEND POLICY WILL REMAIN UNCHANGED​