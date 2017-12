Dec 28 (Reuters) - Suominen Oyj:

* REG-THE US TAX REFORM WILL HAVE A POSITIVE IMPACT ON SUOMINEN

* NET DEFERRED TAX LIABILITIES ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE BY APPROXIMATELY EUR 4 MILLION

* ‍NON-RECURRING ITEM WILL IMPROVE SUOMINEN‘S PROFIT FOR 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)