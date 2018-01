BRIEF-Suominen Q4 Operating Result Swings To Loss Of EUR ‍0.3​ Mln

Jan 30 (Reuters) - SUOMINEN OYJ:

* REG-FULL YEAR NET SALES INCREASED, OPERATING PROFIT DECLINED, PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD CLOSE TO LAST YEAR’S LEVEL

* Q4 NET SALES EUR ‍98.7​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 100.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 OPERATING LOSS EUR ‍0.3​ MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 3.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS THAT IN 2018, ITS NET SALES AND COMPARABLE OPERATING PROFIT WILL IMPROVE FROM 2017

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING A RETURN OF CAPITAL OF EUR 0.11 PER SHARE FROM FINANCIAL YEAR 2017