FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 days ago
BRIEF-Suominen says 2017 net sales will improve from year 2016
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
North Korea Crisis
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Huge protest rally brings Mumbai to a standstill
Huge protest rally brings Mumbai to a standstill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 20, 2017 / 4:55 AM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-Suominen says 2017 net sales will improve from year 2016

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Suominen Oyj

* For full year 2017, net sales will improve from year 2016 but its comparable operating profit will fall short of 2016 level

* Higher level sales will continue for rest of 2017

* Business environment of second half of 2017 seems more encouraging than that of first half of year

* Estimate on net sales growth in 2017 remains unchanged

* Start-up progress of new production line at bethune slower than expected, new line to generate less sales in 2017 than previously forecasted Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.