Dec 13 (Reuters) - Suominen Oyj:

* - THE SHAREHOLDING OF AHLSTRÖM CAPITAL OY TO FALL BELOW THE 25% FLAGGING THRESHOLD

* ‍SHAREHOLDING OF AC INVEST TWO BV IN SUOMINEN DECREASES FROM 25.92% TO 23.95%.​