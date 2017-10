Sept 29 (Reuters) - Super House Ltd:

* Gets shareholders’ nod to reappoint Mukhtarul Amin as chairman and MD

* Gets shareholders’ nod to reappoint Zafarul Amin as whole time director designated as joint MD

* Gets shareholders’ nod to reappoint Mohammad Shadab as whole time director designated as deputy MD

* Gets shareholders' nod to reappoint Anil Kumar Agarwal as whole time director designated as CFO Source text: bit.ly/2fxwoby Further company coverage: