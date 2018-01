BRIEF-Superdry Says H1 Pretax Profit At 9.1 Mln Stg​

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Superdry Plc:

* SUPERDRY PLC - H1 PRETAX PROFIT 9.1 MILLION STG VERSUS 12.7 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* SUPERDRY PLC - H1 UNDERLYING PRETAX PROFIT ROSE 20.5 PERCENT TO 25.3 MILLION STG

* SUPERDRY PLC - INTERIM DIVIDEND 9.3 PENCEPER SHARE

* SUPERDRY PLC - H1 GROUP REVENUE UP 20.4% TO 402.0 MILLION STG

* SUPERDRY - “‍TRADING DURING Q3 HAS ALSO BEEN SOLID”​

* SUPERDRY PLC - H1 RETAIL REVENUE UP 12.8% TO 242.7 MILLION STG

* SUPERDRY - "‍IN NEAR TERM EACH OF GROUP'S CHANNELS ARE WELL POSITIONED TO DELIVER FURTHER PROFITABLE GROWTH"​