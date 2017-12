Dec 18 (Reuters) - SuperGroup:

* ‍SUPERDRY SPORT BECOMES OFFICIAL CLOTHING SUPPLIER TO UK DELEGATION TO INVICTUS GAMES​

* ‍EXPECTS TO COMPLETE BUY-OUT OF OPERATIONS OF ITS WHOLESALE AGENT IN THE NETHERLANDS, PORTARE BV, IN JAN 2018 FOR ABOUT £2M​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)