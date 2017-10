BRIEF-Superior Drilling Products Q2 EPS $0.01

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Superior Drilling Products Inc:

* Superior Drilling Products, Inc. reports $0.01 earnings per diluted share for second quarter 2017

* Q2 revenue rose 263 percent to $4.0 million

* Superior drilling products inc sees fy 2017 revenue approximately $14 million to $16 million

* Superior drilling products inc sees fy 2017 capital expenditures about $1.2 million, which includes a lease buyout and financing of a machining center