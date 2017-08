Aug 3 (Reuters) - Superior Energy Services Inc:

* Superior energy services announces senior notes offering

* Superior energy services says its unit intends to offer for sale $500 million aggregate principal amount of its senior notes due 2024 in a private placement

* Superior energy services- ‍to use net proceeds of notes offering and cash on hand to redeem $500 million of SESI's outstanding 6 3/8% senior notes due 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: