BRIEF-Superior Energy Services entered fifth amended and restated credit agreement on Oct 20 - SEC filing​
#Regulatory News
October 23, 2017 / 9:34 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Superior Energy Services entered fifth amended and restated credit agreement on Oct 20 - SEC filing​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Superior Energy Services Inc

* Superior Energy Services - co entered into a fifth amended and restated credit agreement dated as of October 20, 2017 - SEC filing​

* Superior Energy Services Inc - ‍agreement provides for a $300.0 million asset-based secured revolving credit facility ​

* Superior Energy Services Inc - ‍credit facility will mature on October 20, 2022​

* Superior Energy Services - ‍new revolving credit facility replaced SESI's existing $300 million revolving credit facility Source text: (bit.ly/2hZFa2N) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
