BRIEF-Superior Energy Services Q2 loss per share $0.41 from continuing operations

July 25 (Reuters) - Superior Energy Services Inc:

* Superior Energy Services announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.41 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $470.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $462.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Superior Energy Services - ‍in quarter,in gulf of mexico, sand control completion services work continued to increase, as did hydraulic workover,snubbing activity​

* Superior Energy Services Inc - U.S. land revenue was $317.9 million in Q2 of 2017, a 23 pct increase as compared with revenue of $258.7 million in Q1 of 2017

* Superior Energy Services- ‍drilling activity continued to slow in international markets in quarter

* Superior Energy Services Inc - ‍well control activity was also lower internationally during quarter​

* Superior Energy Services Inc - qtrly revenues $470.1 million versus $356.3 million

* Superior Energy Services Inc - ‍U.S. Land business has experienced significant improvement through first half of 2017​

* Superior Energy Services Inc - ‍now expect our capital expenditures for year to be within a range of $125 - $150 million dollars​