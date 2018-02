BRIEF-Superior Gold Sees 2018 Gold Production 100,000 Oz Vs 110,000 Oz

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Superior Gold Inc:

* SUPERIOR GOLD INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 DETAILED PRODUCTION RESULTS AND 2018 GUIDANCE

* SUPERIOR GOLD INC - Q4 2017 GOLD SOLD 20,029‍​ OUNCES

* SUPERIOR GOLD INC - Q4 2017 TOTAL MATERIAL MILLED 307,166 TONNES

* SUPERIOR GOLD INC - SEES 2018 GOLD PRODUCTION 100,000 OZ VERSUS 110,000‍​ OZ

* SUPERIOR GOLD INC - ‍SEES SUSTAINING CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.7 MILLION FOR 2018 ​

* SUPERIOR GOLD INC - ‍SEES 2018 PRODUCTION OF 100,000 OZ OF GOLD -110,000​ OZ OF GOLD