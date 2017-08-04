FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 days ago
BRIEF-Superior Industries International Q2 loss per share $0.41
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
Breakingviews
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
India this week
Photo Focus
India this week
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
Bollywood
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 4, 2017 / 11:22 AM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-Superior Industries International Q2 loss per share $0.41

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Superior Industries International Inc

* Superior Industries reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.41

* Q2 sales $240.6 million versus $182.7 million

* Q2 revenue view $190.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Superior Industries International Inc sees fy capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $85 million

* Superior Industries International Inc - superior now expects fy net sales to be in range of $1,095 million to $1,115 million

* Superior Industries International Inc - superior now expects fy value-added sales to be in range of $595 million to $615 million

* Superior Industries International Inc sees fy adjusted ebitda is now expected to be in range of $135 million to $145 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.