June 8 (Reuters) - Superior Industries International Inc :

* Superior Industries prices €250 million debt offering

* Superior Industries International Inc- priced an offering of eur 250 million aggregate principal amount of 6.00 pct senior notes due 2025

* Superior Industries-increased original offering size by eur 10 million,intends to use proceeds from offering to repay amounts under EUR 240 million bridge loan