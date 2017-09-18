FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Superior Plus announces acquisition of the propane distribution assets of R.W. Earhart
#Regulatory News
September 18, 2017 / 11:58 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Superior Plus announces acquisition of the propane distribution assets of R.W. Earhart

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Superior Plus Corp

* Superior Plus announces acquisition of the propane distribution assets of R.W. Earhart expanding its propane distribution business in the U.S.

* Superior Plus Corp - deal for ‍approximately US $38.0 million​

* Superior Plus Corp - purchase price will be funded by drawing on Superior’s existing credit facility

* Superior Plus Corp - co expected to add approximately 12.5 million gallons of retail propane sales to Superior’s energy distribution operations in U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

