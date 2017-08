June 8 (Reuters) - SUPERSONIC IMAGINE SA:

* ANNOUNCES LARGE SUCCESS OF ITS CAPITAL INCREASE WITH PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF AROUND EUR 11.5 MILLION

* FULL EXERCISE OF THE EXTENSION CLAUSE

* 5,064,740 NEW SHARES HAVE BEEN SUBSCRIBED IRREDUCIBLY

* CAPITAL OF CO POST-CAPITAL INCREASE WILL AMOUNT TO 2,320,656.00 EUROS, DIVIDED INTO 23,206,560 SHARES OF 0.10 EURO PAR VALUE EACH