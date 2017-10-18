BRIEF-Supervalu Q2 loss per share $0.65‍​

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Supervalu Inc
* Supervalu reports second quarter fiscal 2018 results
* Q2 sales $3.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.79 billion
* Q2 earnings per share $0.46 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Supervalu Inc sees net earnings from continuing operations to be in range of $31 million to $50 million for fiscal 2018
* Supervalu Inc sees adjusted ebitda for fiscal 2018, including contribution from unified grocers, in range of $475 million to $495 million
* Supervalu Inc qtrly retail identical store sales were negative 3.5 percent
* Supervalu inc qtrly loss per share $0.65 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: