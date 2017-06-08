FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Supervalu says entered into fourth amendment agreement
June 8, 2017 / 9:37 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Supervalu says entered into fourth amendment agreement

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Supervalu Inc:

* Supervalu Inc - on june 8, co entered into fourth amendment agreement relating to second amended and restated term loan credit agreement dated jan. 31, 2014

* Supervalu Inc - third amended and restated term loan agreement provides for initial term loan facility of $525 million - sec filing

* Supervalu- co may incur additional term loans under third amended and restated term loan agreement in an aggregate principal amount of up to $500 million Source text - bit.ly/2sZ4lpV Further company coverage:

