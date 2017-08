Aug 9 (Reuters) - Supreme Industries Inc

* Supreme Industries says ‍if merger deal terminated by Wabash National​ under certain circumstances, co shall be obligated to pay Wabash fee equal to $12.8 million

* Supreme Industries - if co terminates deal due to an incurable material breach by Wabash, among others, Wabash may be liable to pay $20.0 million