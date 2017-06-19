FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Surgery Partners announces pricing of $370 mln senior note offering
June 19, 2017 / 11:54 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Surgery Partners announces pricing of $370 mln senior note offering

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Surgery Partners Inc-

* Surgery Partners Inc announces pricing of $370 million senior note offering

* Surgery Partners- intends to use net proceeds from offering to partially finance acquisition of national Surgical Hospitals, Inc

* Surgery Partners Inc says co's unit sp finco, llc priced $370 million aggregate principal amount of 6.750% senior unsecured notes due 2025

* Surgery Partners Inc - intends to use net proceeds from this offering to refinance its existing credit facilities, repay certain debt of nsh Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

