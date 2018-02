BRIEF-Surmodics Posts Q1 Adj. Earnings Per Share $0.10

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Surmodics Inc:

* SURMODICS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS, UPDATES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.10

* Q1 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.12

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $72 MILLION TO $75 MILLION

* TOTAL REVENUE FOR Q1 OF FISCAL 2018 WAS $17.0 MILLION, AS COMPARED WITH $17.8 MILLION IN PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD

* AS A RESULT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT OF 2017, FISCAL 2018 Q1 NET LOSS INCLUDED A ONE-TIME TAX EXPENSE OF $1.2 MILLION, OR $0.09 PER SHARE

* EXPECTS DILUTED LOSS IN RANGE OF $0.45 TO $0.70 PER SHARE IN 2018

* 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE RANGE IS NOW BETWEEN LOSS PER SHARE OF $0.20 TO EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.05

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $17.2 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S